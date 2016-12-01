Joel Schipper - Anchor

Joel Schipper joined the WDRB News team as weekend anchor and reporter in November 2016.

A native to the Midwest, Joel was born and raised in Hudsonville, Michigan (a small Dutch farming town just outside of Grand Rapids) and went to college at Barry University in Miami, FL on an acting/media scholarship before graduating from Grand Valley State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While in college, Joel interned at “Access Hollywood” in Los Angeles, WSVN-TV in Miami, and WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

His first on-air position was in 2004 as a morning reporter at KMIR, the NBC affiliate in Palm Springs, California reporting on many local and national stories including Southern California earthquakes, deadly wildfires and the Michael Jackson trial. In 2006 Joel joined WNDU in South Bend, Indiana as a reporter and weekend anchor of the morning and evening newscasts and volunteered with local animal shelters, the Northern Indiana Arthritis Foundation and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Six years later, he joined News 13 in Orlando, Florida as weekend anchor covering stories such as the George Zimmerman Trial, tropical storms and the Pulse nightclub shooting massacre.

As a three-time Emmy nominated anchor/reporter and self-admitted "pop culture junkie," Joel has reported from major red carpet events such as the Academy Awards, The Billboard Music Awards in Miami, The Palm Springs International Film Festival, and several other premieres and events in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Toronto.

In his free time Joel loves to travel, hike, go to concerts, is a big foodie, and loves anything that has to do with animals – especially reptiles.

Have a great story idea or news tip?

Email Joel

(502) 585-0811

Joel on Facebook

Joel on Twitter