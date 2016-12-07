Hayden Ristevski - Reporter

Hayden Ristevski joined the WDRB News team in December 2016 as a general assignment reporter.

Before coming to Louisville, Hayden worked as a morning anchor/reporter at WETM 18 News in Elmira, New York. During her time in the Twin Tiers, Hayden reported extensively on the heroin and opiate epidemic in the region. She also exposed alarmingly high rates of child sexual abuse in several rural areas of Pennsylvania.



Hayden was born and raised in Toronto, Canada but relocated to Buffalo, New York in middle school. She attended Canisius College in Buffalo, where she earned a degree in Multimedia Journalism/Communications and graduated Summa Cum Laude.



Hayden is ready to explore all Louisville has to offer, one story at a time! She’s excited to get away from long winters and heavy snow. In her free time, Hayden is a self-proclaimed music connoisseur and loves live music. She’s excited to dive into Louisville’s culture and take a bite out of the city’s diverse restaurant scene.

Hayden loves to meet new people and strives to tell stories that are meaningful and make a lasting impact on the community. If you have a story idea you’d like to share with her or simply want to say hello, you can send Hayden an email at hristevski@wdrb.com.

