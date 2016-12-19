OFFICIAL RULES: WDRB Hatchimal Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Promotion Description. The “WDRB Hatchimal Giveaway” (the "Contest") is administered by Block Communications, Inc., and WDRB-TV/WMYO-TV (collectively, "WDRB").

The promotion begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on Monday, December 19, 2016, and ends at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these rules.

2. Eligibility. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Subject to the additional restrictions herein, this promotion is open only to legal residents of the states of Kentucky or Indiana who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Employees and immediate family members of employees of Block Communications, Inc., WDRB Media, WDRB-TV/WMYO-TV, and WBKI-TV as well the companies and suppliers providing services and/or prizes, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live.

Participants who have won a prize from WDRB within the past six (6) months are not eligible to enter.

3. How to Enter. To enter, participants must enter through the contest link on the WDRB News Facebook page and register by filling in the required giveaway information between 3:30 p.m. on December 19, 2016 and 3:30 p.m. on December 21, 2016. Entries must be received by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Participants may enter once per day.

By entering this Contest, entrants acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

WDRB reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who WDRB determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

Entries must be filled out completely and truthfully in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. WDRB is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, or misdirected entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or WDRB), electronic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

Fraudulent entries are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by WDRB in its sole discretion, and WDRB reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

4. Prize. One Hatchimal. Prize may not be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. WDRB reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

Winner is responsible for claiming their prize from WDRB.

Retail Value of Prize: $99.99.

5. How the is Prize Awarded. Winners will be chosen at random by a computer. Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning will depend on the number of entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. Winners and/or any other persons necessary may be required to sign a release and Affidavit of Eligibility when picking up prize, or the prize may be forfeited.



Winner(s) will be solely responsible picking up prize(s) as well as any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period is subject to requiring completion of a 1099 Form from the Internal Revenue Service.



To claim his or her prize, Winner must be able to pick up the prize at the WDRB offices during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am EST to 5:00 pm EST.

Winner will be solely responsible picking up prize as well as any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period is subject to requiring completion of a 1099 Form from the Internal Revenue Service.

Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

WDRB’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by WDRB) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in WDRB’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Contest Period. WDRB will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL WDRB HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

8. Publicity. Except where prohibited, by entering the Contest, each participant agrees to the publication or other use by WDRB or its licensees of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation. without any additional compensation

9. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of WDRB and any Contest judges or administrators selected by WDRB which are final and binding in all respects.

10. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS BLOCK COMMUNICATIONS, INC., WDRB, WBKI-TV, WDRB MEDIA, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT WDRB MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND WDRB HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE CONTEST; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE CONTEST; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, WDRB reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

12. Reservation of Rights. WDRB reserves the right to modify these rules at any time.

In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WDRB are final and binding. WDRB reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the website(s) involved in this promotion, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules.

WDRB further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of being completed as planned (including, but not limited to: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, WDRB reserves the right to award the prize based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by WDRB.

13. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

14. WDRB. The WDRB Hatchimal Giveaway is administered by WDRB. The decisions of WDRB regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. WDRB will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of winners or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wdrb.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “WDRB Hatchimal Giveaway," 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact comments&complaints@wdrb.com.