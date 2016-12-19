UPDATE | Human remains found in Adair County in December identif - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Human remains found in Adair County in December identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were found in Adair County.

KSP spokesperson Billy Gregory says the remains of 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman of Lexington were found Monday around 11:30 a.m. at north KY 55 and Veterans Memorial Highway at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of KY 55.

Police say the remains had been at the site for some time.

The Adair County Community Voice reports that a local real estate agent had been gathering signs and discovered the body. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that a "badly decomposed body" was found not far from the bypass, around the northwest corner of the intersection.

A wallet with ID was found on Chrisman, and he was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt, according to the newspaper.

Officials say Chrisman's cause of death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing. 

