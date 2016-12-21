Barret Traditional Middle School students take part in 'Random o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Barret Traditional Middle School students take part in 'Random of Acts of Kindness'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from Barret Traditional Middle School walked up and down Frankfort Avenue Wednesday handing out goodie bags. They're members of the Random Acts of Kindness club.

They put together treat bags filled with candy, but they didn't stop there.

Some of the "tech" bags also came with ear buds.

The students say they felt like giving to others was a good way start the holiday weekend.

"The holiday season is a very happy time of year, but then there are some people who are hurting and who may need just that one thing that could really brighten up their holiday season, and so we thought we could do that," said Abby Yarberry, a student at Barret. 

Each gift bag has a label that reads: "You've been 'RAK'd" -- as in Random Act of Kindness. They also encouraged people to pass on the kindness.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.