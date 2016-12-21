American Legion building on Bardstown Road to be demolished - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American Legion building on Bardstown Road to be demolished

Posted:

LOUISVILLE,Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Legion building on Bardstown Road is scheduled to be torn down.

The property was bought by Assumption High School back in October. Assumption has been using the space for extra parking.

The $1.5 million sale forced the Highland Post 201 group to find a new home.

According to the American Legion website, Post 201 has moved its meetings to the Aero Club, near Bowman Field.

The American Legion had been at the location since 1948.

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

