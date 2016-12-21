Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- UK vs. U of L basketball, WakeyL - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- UK vs. U of L basketball, WakeyLeaks, WKU bowl game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up like your Christmas presents.

This week's edition fell on the first day of this year's winter season.

The temps may be getting colder, but the fire of our sports guys, Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, to break down the week's biggest sports headlines burns just as bright.

Here's a look at some of what came up during this week's chat:

- Previewing the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game

- Wrapping up WakeyLeaks

- Final thoughts on WKU's bowl game

We had these topics, plus lots more.

You can see the full chat right now.

As always, you can participate in the live chat on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp!

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.