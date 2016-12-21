2017 NCAA Championship trophy on display at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2017 NCAA Championship trophy on display at KFC Yum! Center


Photo courtesy @GoCards Photo courtesy @GoCards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before tonight's Kentucky-Louisville game at the KFC Yum! Center, fans will get a unique opportunity to see the trophy they all want.

U of L Athletics tweeted that the 2017 NCAA Championship trophy will be displayed at the north main concourse before the game. Fans are allowed to take photos.

The Cards and Cats tip off at 7 p.m.

