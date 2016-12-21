Bullitt County judicial buildings evacuated after bomb threat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County judicial buildings evacuated after bomb threat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Bullitt County judicial buildings were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after someone phoned in a bomb threat, according to a news release from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

The call was received by 911 dispatchers just before 12:30 p.m. and referenced a threat to the "Bullitt County Courthouse."

"Due to the vague statement, both the Judicial Center and the County Courthouse were evacuated by the the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office," the news release states. "Shepherdsville Police also responded to the scene. Louisville Metro assisted with bomb detection dogs. The all clear was given at about 2:30 p.m. Normal operations resumed at the Judicial Center at that time."

Authorities said the County Courthouse would remain closed for the remainder of Wednesday. The County Courthouse houses the Judge Executive's office, the Bullitt County Sheriff's tax division, the County Attorney's office, the Commonwealth Attorney's office and the History Museum.

Anyone with any information on the source of the threat should contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at (502) 543-2514.

