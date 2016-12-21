Former LMPD detective pleads guilty to stealing $74,000 from UPS shipments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective has pleaded guilty to stealing over $74,000 from UPS shipments.

According to court documents, Kyle Willett pleaded guilty to a charge of Theft from Interstate Shipment during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Louisville Wednesday afternoon.

The charge indicates that Willett, "unlawfully, willfully and knowingly, and with intent to convert to his own use, did steal by fraud and deception from the United Parcel Services Louisville hub terminal cash in excess of $1,000, that is approximately $74,745.99, which was moving as, was part of, and constituted in interstate shipment of property."

In September, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad started a Professional Standards investigation into Willett. The FBI was also investigating.

Attorney Brian Butler, who represented Willett, said Willett was part of the Narcotics Airport Interdiction Team, which was responsible for tracking down drug money that was being shipped through the airport.

Butler says his client cooperated with investigators from the beginning but will not say why Willett took the money.

“Greed did not motivate him to do this," Butler said. "He was not spending this money to live a lavish lifestyle, but we will be addressing this more at sentencing about why this happened."

According to the attorney, the cash being shipped was intended for drug dealers in California.

“Det. Willett wants to apologize to the Louisville Metro Police Department, apologizes to the people of this community for letting them down, and we hope and pray that they all recognize the 20-plus years of service to this community should not be discounted by one unfortunate situation,” Butler said.

Willett is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Butler expects a sentence of sixth months to a year, which could be served at home.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.