Wayside Christian Mission holds annual ceremony to honor the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Wednesday marked the first day of winter, the city paused to remember the homeless we've lost.

Each name was read aloud during a memorial service Wednesday. Wayside Christian Mission holds the ceremony every year on the steps of the Jefferson County courthouse.

Organizers say it's meant to remind everyone that every life is important and also to renew a promise to help the homeless still with us.

"The last thing that we want in this community is one of homeless citizens to freeze to death on the streets," said Nina Moseley with Wayside Christian Mission. "That's a very real threat every year."

If you see a homeless person outside in the frigid weather, Wayside asks that you call them at 502-584-3711. They'll send a "samaritan patrol" out to find the person and give them a place to stay.

