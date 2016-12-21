LANE | Trinity Wins King of the Bluegrass Title - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | Trinity Wins King of the Bluegrass Title

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity raced out to a 14-point halftime lead and held off a late rally to beat Berkmar High School from Georgia and capture its second King of the Bluegrass title 73-69 Tuesday night at a packed Fairdale High School gym.  The Shamrocks, runners-up last season also won the crown in 2009.

The lead was still fourteen midway through the third quarter before Berkmar closed to six early in the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run.  The Patriots were led by IU signee Al Durham.  The 6'4" left-hander scored 30 on 11-of-19 shooting.  Berkmar got within three in the final seconds but never had a shot to tie.

Trinity (9-1) was led by Lukas Burkman and Jayden Scrubb with 16 apiece.  Tournament MVP David Johnson had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists along with one of the dunks of the year, a one-handed lob jam on a two-on-break from Justin Powell in the second quarter.

The third place game went to Covington Catholic 67-50 over Bowling Green.  Fern Creek beat Ballard 87-82 in the 5th place game and Christian County beat Doss 68-60 in the Consolation Final.

