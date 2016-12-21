New bakery opens in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New bakery opens in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fresh bread and French pastries.

410 Bakery opened Wednesday on East Main Street in New Albany.

The former gas station has been vacant since 2003, but the owner of Coffee Crossing bought it and turned it into a bakery.

The bakery's mission is to be generous to people in the community.

"My goal is to give back with a bunch of the profits we make here, so I'm going to donate our day-old bread to homeless foundations, so not only are you getting this great experience, but you're also giving back," said baker Emily Butts.

You can also find 410 bread at Brooklyn and the Butcher and Seeds and Greens Natural Market in New Albany.

