Amazon's Echo uses DineTime app to find restaurant wait times - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Using Amazon's Echo, you can find out how long you'll need to wait for a table before you get to a restaurant. 

Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, uses the app "DineTime" to access wait lists at 4,000 restaurants across the country and at about 50 restaurants in the Louisville area.

Louisville’s QSR Automations created the app and won a contest with Amazon.

“We create smart technology for restaurants,” said Amber Mullaney, Director of Marketing for QSR Automations.

Restaurants use DineTime on an iPad to keep track of full tables and reservations. All the data is entered so people at home can use the app to see what tables are available.

“When they can pull that up and it shows my restaurant, that's great,” said Bridgette Pizzonia, owner of Ciao on Payne Street.

Pizzonia says the wait times from DineTime are accurate. After users pick a place with an open table, they can make a reservation on the app that goes directly to the restaurant’s system.

Now that Alexa can check wait times, developers say they're finding a way for her to also book your reservation, so you never have to pick up the phone.

