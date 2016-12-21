Love Transformation Project expands to Portland neighborhood

Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

A juvenile female is in critical condition after being stabbed Monday night in west Louisville.

A juvenile female is in critical condition after being stabbed Monday night in west Louisville.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Love Transformation Project is working to expand its services to Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

“Our group is all about the love-based approach,” Calvin Wooten said. “That’s what we do.”

Wooten is the founder of the Love Transformation Project (LTP). It started almost two years ago with providing meals and free haircuts to homeless people under area bridges. Then the group started serving the Shelby Park neighborhood with free meals through the week. Each month, LTP serves nearly 1,600 meals.

“Our evangelical approach is just to love them,” Wooten said. “Love the community right where they’re at. It doesn’t matter what color, what age group. If you’re a criminal or a gang member, if you’re a prostitute – we don’t care.”

On Friday, the ministry will expand to serving the Portland neighborhood with a holiday party. The LTP volunteers will serve free meals and offer free haircuts.

Santa will be there to hand out free presents, and parents can visit the “Santa Closet” to pick out toys to take home and wrap for their children. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the old church at 2718 Lytle Street.

Wooten hopes to expand the ministry further into the west end by the middle of spring 2017. And within five years, he wants to have centers in all the critical areas of Louisville.

Heading into the New Year, Wooten is asking for more people to volunteer their time to help. He said there is always a need for more funding, clothing, food and furniture to support the program. To get involved with LTP, reach out on the group’s Facebook page or email Wooten at cwlovetransformation@yahoo.com.

Related Stories:

Love Transformation Project working under I-65 overpass to help the homeless

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.