Love Transformation Project expands to Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Love Transformation Project is working to expand its services to Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

“Our group is all about the love-based approach,” Calvin Wooten said. “That’s what we do.”

Wooten is the founder of the Love Transformation Project (LTP). It started almost two years ago with providing meals and free haircuts to homeless people under area bridges. Then the group started serving the Shelby Park neighborhood with free meals through the week. Each month, LTP serves nearly 1,600 meals.

“Our evangelical approach is just to love them,” Wooten said. “Love the community right where they’re at. It doesn’t matter what color, what age group. If you’re a criminal or a gang member, if you’re a prostitute – we don’t care.”

On Friday, the ministry will expand to serving the Portland neighborhood with a holiday party. The LTP volunteers will serve free meals and offer free haircuts.

Santa will be there to hand out free presents, and parents can visit the “Santa Closet” to pick out toys to take home and wrap for their children. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the old church at 2718 Lytle Street.

Wooten hopes to expand the ministry further into the west end by the middle of spring 2017. And within five years, he wants to have centers in all the critical areas of Louisville.

Heading into the New Year, Wooten is asking for more people to volunteer their time to help. He said there is always a need for more funding, clothing, food and furniture to support the program. To get involved with LTP, reach out on the group’s Facebook page or email Wooten at cwlovetransformation@yahoo.com.

