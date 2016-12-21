Amid major turnover, U of L searching for candidates to fill leadership roles

Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is searching for candidates to fill several leadership roles at the school.

On Saturday, Dr. Neville Pinto, who had been U of L's interim provost and dean of engineering, announced he would be heading to the University of Cincinnati to become its president. He became acting president at the University of Louisville in July following the resignation of James Ramsey, who had led the school for 14 years.

Dr. Pinto previously worked at the University of Cincinnati as a faculty member in chemical engineering from 1985 to 2011.

Harlan Sands, the University of Louisville’s chief financial and operations officer, will leave the university early in January after two years on the job. Sands has accepted a position as vice dean of finance and administration at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The two departures leave a void at key leadership positions for the university.

"He did a great job for us," said Larry Benz, chairman of the U of L board of trustees. "He came in during the toughest, turbulent times and he brought a sense of stability."

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called the departures “typical of higher education.”

Meanwhile, there is some concern that candidates for the jobs would be hesitant to take it given the University’s accreditation questions.

The university was placed on probation by its accrediting agency earlier this month following Gov. Bevin's attempt to abolish the school's board of trustees last summer and recreate it with new appointees.

Benz said his first goal is to get a new interim president in place in mid-January. From there, he said the new interim president will appoint all needed personnel in other pertinent positions. Currently, the Board of Trustees is delaying it's search for a permanent president. Once it begins, Benz says it will take 6-8 months to find the new president.

"This is the type of thing that happens in higher education," Governor (R) Matt Bevin said. "We have a search that will be underway to find the next president of the University of Louisville."

