RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino and John Calipari talk about Louisville' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino and John Calipari talk about Louisville's 73-70 win over Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It took 10 ties and nine lead changes, but No. 10 Louisville snapped a four-game losing streak to No. 6 Kentucky, outlasting the Wildcats, 73-70, at the KFC Yum! Center.

The 50th edition of the Kentucky-Louisville basketball rivalry wasn't short on drama. UK led for much of the first half and held a one-point lead going into halftime.

But after keeping it close through much of the second half, the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run with six minutes to push ahead for good.

Junior guard Quentin Snider led the Cardinals with a career-high 22 points, while sophomore forward Deng Adel added 18 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard De'Aaron Fox led the Wildcats with 21 points.

Kentucky shot just 19-29 from the free throw line, including several misses in the final five minutes.

You can watch the full postgame press conferences from both coaches in the video player above. 

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.