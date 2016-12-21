Officials identify Louisville's latest murder victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot to death in a pickup truck Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood has been identified.

Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Elliott Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. But when they got there, the victim was nowhere to be found.

A short time later, officers found the victim -- now identified as 50-year-old DeWayne Logan -- inside a pickup truck at 28th Street and Plymouth Alley between Magazine Street and River Park Drive. Investigators are now trying to figure out how Logan got there, and if he drove himself.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jim Wesley, Logan died at the UofL Hospital Emergency Room from a gunshot wound to the body at 6:48 p.m.

Neighbors in the area say they heard lots of gunshots Wednesday night.

"I was parked over here by the basketball court," said David Gardner. "I just happened to look down, I shook my head and said 'we have another one'."

There are no suspects in the case. If you have any information, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

