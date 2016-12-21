LMPD looks to hire retirees to quickly fill vacant positions

Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, yellow tape and flashing lights have become all too familiar, and the burden weighs heavy on those in uniform.

So in these trying times LMPD is calling on the past to pave the way forward.

"We are able to bring them back and embed that experience into these patrol units," Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Robert Schroeder said.

LMPD is reaching out to retired officers asking them to come back to work. Lt. Col. Schroeder says he's pleased with the interest so far.

The incentive for LMPD? Speed.

These retirees could be back on the streets after some quick refresher training in just 2-3 weeks. It takes new recruits a full year to complete training.

"We've had some people apply who were sergeants," Lt. Col Schroeder said. "They've done time in units like homicide."

The incentive for retired officers? Money.

Retirees that come back get a base pay of $50,000, and they continue to receive their state pension. LMPD is looking to hire as many retirees as possible.

"We're doing some record hiring in the department," Lt. Col Schroeder said. "We're hiring almost 150 people, and any little bit helps us meet those numbers."

The department is so confident in the idea, because it's already working. In September, LMPD hired back 17 retirees.

"It has been a phenomenal success for us," Lt. Col Schroeder said.

And now the goal is to expand that success.

"We're able to bring in some senior officers who can help share the experiences they've had along their careers and make us a better stronger department along the way."

The deadline for retired officers to apply is Jan. 6. Those hired back should be back on patrols by February or March.

