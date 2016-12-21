CRAWFORD | Snider steals headlines, Louisville breaks Kentucky streak with 73-70 victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The headline acts of this game were supposed to be Kentucky's NBA-ready guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. But University of Louisville point guard and Louisville native Quentin Snider will earn a fair share of headlines out of it.

The former Ballard High School standout scored a career-high 22 points to lead all scorers as the No. 11-ranked Cards held off Kentucky 73-70 before an ear-splitting crowd of 22,783 in the KFC Yum! Center, a crowd that ESPN's Dan Schulman called "the loudest we have heard yet this season" in college basketball.

The Cards needed a pair of free throws from sophomore Donovan Mitchell with 8.2 seconds left to put them up three, then a long three from Monk, who had just made a three from the same spot moments before to cut Louisville's lead to one, bounced off short and Louisville came away with its first win over the Wildcats since 2012 and just its second against them in the 10 meetings since John Calipari became coach.

An 8-0 run down the stretch changed Louisville's fortunes. Down 57-55 with seven minutes to play, the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run over 54 seconds, including layups from Jaylen Johnson, Mitchell and Deng Adel, and a pair of Adel free throws. Louisville never trailed again.

Louisville held Kentucky to a season-low 39.7 percent from the field and outrebounded the Wildcats 40-36. Monk, coming off a 47-point effort against North Carolina in Las Vegas, missed his first six three-point shots and finished with 16 points on 6-17 shooting.

"They put so much pressure on your defense every possession, but our guys did such a great job, not only defensively, but attacking the rim offensively," Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. "We've been, in the past, aggressive on defense. I thought we were impressive on offense. . . . Obviously delighted with the victory. It's been a while since we've beaten them. They've dominated us for a while now. . . . The crowd was great."

Kentucky opened the game in fifth gear. The Wildcats scored six of their first 12 points off the fast break as Louisville adjusted to the speed of Fox and his teammates. The Wildcats led by six early, but Louisville did some running of its own. The game was back and forth. Louisville out-shot, outrebounded, made more threes than Kentucky in the first half, but still trailed by one.

But the Cardinals didn't allow Kentucky to go on long runs, and it was able to keep the tempo of the game where it wanted it.

Louisville got 18 points from Deng Adel, 14 from Jaylen Johnson and 13 from Donovan Mitchell. Fox had 21 for Kentucky, while Bam Adebayo finished with 11.

"I said something I've not said to them," Pitino said. "I told them, I don't know how many Kentucky-Louisville games I have left. I hope I coach 5-7 of them, but you've got to enjoy it. You don't see this kind of atmosphere a lot."

Calipari said of the game: "On Dec. 21, we're not good enough to go into the building of a top 10 team and win. That's just what it is. They're better than us right now. But we'll get better. This will be good for us. I told them I'm a little disappointed, but I told them that's not their fault, it's my fault. I didn't sub enough. De'Aaron Fox had foul trouble and I left him in. Isaac (Humphries), the game looked above him, and Bam, rode him out, probably not fair. But I was trying to win the game."

In the end, Louisville did. The Cards improved to 11-1. Kentucky falls to 10-2.

