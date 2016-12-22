BOZICH | Louisville seals win over Kentucky with Snider Family hug

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.More >>
De'Aaron Fox should be the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).More >>
Five guys who played at Louisville (Donovan Mitchell), Kentucky (Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo) and Indiana (OG Anunoby) should be taken in Round One of the NBA Draft.More >>
Louisville faces an elimination game against TCU Thursday night after the Cardinals were beaten by Florida in the College World Series.More >>
Florida is ranked ahead of Louisville in the RPI and four of five human polls. What are the keys to the Cards beating the Gators in the College World Series?More >>
Brendan McKay is serious about changing professional baseball's thoughts on two-way players. Is another baseball power eyeing U of L coach Dan McDonnell? Here comes the NBA Draft.More >>
Former St. Xavier star Justin Thomas is one stroke off the lead and playing in the final round Sunday as he tries to win his first major title at the 2017 U.S. Open.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford on a day like Louisville has never seen -- and saying goodbye to "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali.More >>
Among the questions Jonathan Eig wanted to answer in his upcoming biography of Muhammad Ali was this: How many punches total did Ali take during his career?More >>
Officials have not said when the program will be released.More >>
There's no word yet on a release date.More >>
Eric Crawford takes a look back at the experience of covering Muhammad Ali's death and Memorial Services.More >>
Muhammad Ali had very precise wishes: to be buried at the historic Cave Hill Cemetery in his hometown where he learned to box, built a museum and has a street named after him.More >>
Muhammad Ali was laid to rest on Friday with a sendoff from his hometown. Following a private ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery for close family and friends, a memorial service was held at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Ali still felt like a historical figure (which he very much is, of course), but for me he didn't feel like the person so many people have described this past week ... that is until today.More >>
