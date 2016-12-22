Toyland Christmas lights up Okolona home to help Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Okolona is spreading some holiday cheer with their annual Toyland Christmas.

Louis Kinnaird has been decorating his house for the holidays for more than a decade. During that time, he has raised more than $85,000 for the Home of the Innocents.

Visitors can see more than 80,000 lights twinkling to the beat of Christmas music. The lights are on 7 nights a week through December 25th.

Sunday - Thursday 6pm - 10pm

Friday & Saturday 6pm - 11pm

Give what you can when you stop by 6801 Melon Court, Louisville.

CLICK HERE for video clips and more of the display.



