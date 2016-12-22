Toyland Christmas lights up Okolona home to help Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Okolona is spreading some holiday cheer with their annual Toyland Christmas.
Louis Kinnaird has been decorating his house for the holidays for more than a decade. During that time, he has raised more than $85,000 for the Home of the Innocents.
Visitors can see more than 80,000 lights twinkling to the beat of Christmas music. The lights are on 7 nights a week through December 25th.
Sunday - Thursday 6pm - 10pm
Friday & Saturday 6pm - 11pm
Give what you can when you stop by 6801 Melon Court, Louisville.
CLICK HERE for video clips and more of the display.
Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.