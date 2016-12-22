Indiana 7-year-old gets job at McDonald's to earn money to support Toys for Tots

BICKNELL, In. (WDRB) - Seven-year-old Trenton Gardner went into the McDonald's in Bicknell, Indiana to ask for a job. When the manager told him he was too young, he started crying.

Trenton didn't give up. Eventually, after several tries, he was hired as an honorary employee.

Now, he spends his time wiping down tables. When he does, some customers give him money for his hard work.

Trenton takes that money and buys toys to donate to Toys for Tots. He's already purchased several toys with his earnings.

Trenton says, "It's just how it goes, you just do a job and buy toys for tots so that way you can get other kids Toys for Tots."

He has a full McDonald's uniform he wears to work.

Trenton's mother, Lindsey Gardner, said she and her husband are very proud of the boy's hard work.

