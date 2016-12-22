Trump names Kellyanne Conway counselor to the president - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump names Kellyanne Conway counselor to the president

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- President-elect Donald J. Trump appoints Kellyanne Conway to serve as Counselor to the President. 

Conway has been serving as a senior member of the President-elect's transition team and previously served as the campaign manager of his successful run for the presidency.

In a statement released early Thursday, Trump says "Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.  

In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to  push the Administration's legislative priorities and actions.  

Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election. She is the founder and owner of The Polling Company, inc./WomanTrend, a polling and research firm that for 21 years has served leading political figures, nonprofits and companies.  

