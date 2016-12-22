Snoop Dogg surprises woman with "Secret Santa" package

HUNTSVILLE, Al. (WDRB) -- An Alabama woman discovers that rapper Snoop Dogg is her Secret Santa.

The woman named Erin says she signed up for the gift exchange program on Reddit. A package showed up this week with a Snoop Dogg shirt, slippers, socks and a drone.

Despite Snoop's reputation, she insists the only herb in the package was green tea. An enclosed note wished her a "Merry X-Mizzle" and urged her to "stay on her grind in 2017."

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.