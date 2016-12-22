Snoop Dogg surprises woman with "Secret Santa" package

HUNTSVILLE, Al. (WDRB) -- An Alabama woman discovers that rapper Snoop Dogg is her Secret Santa.
The woman named Erin says she signed up for the gift exchange program on Reddit. A package showed up this week with a Snoop Dogg shirt, slippers, socks and a drone.
Despite Snoop's reputation, she insists the only herb in the package was green tea. An enclosed note wished her a "Merry X-Mizzle" and urged her to "stay on her grind in 2017."
Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.