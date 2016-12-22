Be Our Guest:  Ribs, brisket and sides at Shawn's Southern BBQ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Shawn's Southern Barbecue in New Albany!

Named by "Thrillist" as Indiana's Best Barbecue, Shawn's Southern Barbecue is the top choice of anyone looking for the finest brisket, ribs and pulled pork anywhere.

Shawn Pitts is up before dawn every day, personally attending the cherry wood smoker that produces his signature St. Louis Style ribs. Daughter Stacey Dean is in charge of the very popular potato salad.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Shawn's Southern BBQ in New Albany, Indiana. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, December 8, 2016. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Shawn's Southern Barbecue

822 State Street

New Albany, IN 47150

(502) 741-7836

ShawnsSouthernBBQ.com

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.