Terminally ill Louisville fan receives videos from cast of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is reaching out to a terminally ill Louisville fan.

The family of 22 year old Beau Coin says he has cerebral palsy, and doctors say he may be in the last days of his life. The family has consulted with hospice.

They decided to reach out to the cast of his favorite show to see if they would send him video messages. Not only did the "Sunny" cast respond, they responded within a day.

Big sister Savannah Coin launched the social media campaign saying the messages would mean so much to her brother. "He's literally watched the episode of Dee getting her cat stuck in the wall a million times and still laughs his @$$ off when he sees it. No one makes him laugh like this gang of @##holes and degenerates." She started using the hashtag #helpBeaumeetthegang.

When her campaign started getting attention, Savannah wrote a tribute to her brother and his many caretakers. "As many of you know, I have an amazing younger brother named Beau that lives with pretty severe cerebral palsy. He is non-verbal, non-ambulatory, and he is fed via peg tube. But he is so much more than that. He's handsome and weird and has the most twisted sense of humor I have ever known. People are better for just having known him. He's that amazing. "

Then the videos arrived. Actor Danny Devito sent Beau a personal message pointing out that he may or may not have been naked, when he recorded it.

Stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson also sent a video to Beau saying "we wanted to say thank you for watching our show. It makes us happy that it makes you happy. And if we can't make each other happy, then what's the point of any of it. And we are so grateful that you are a fan. And we are a fan of yours."

Beau's mother, Connie Coin, posted on social media that "this really is turning out to be the best Christmas ever. Can't say enough about how much we love the cast of 'Always Sunny.'"

