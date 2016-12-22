SLIDESHOW: Our view from the U of L / UK matchup - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SLIDESHOW: Our view from the U of L / UK matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday night, at the KFC Yum! Center, the U of L Cardinals won out over their longtime basketball rivers, the UK Wildcats, 73-70. 

"I said something I've not said to them I've not said," U of L head basketball coach Rick Pitino said. "I told them, I don't know how many Kentucky-Louisville games I have left. I hope I coach 5-7 of them, but you've got to enjoy it. You don't see this kind of atmosphere a lot."

UK Coach John Calipari said of the game: "On Dec. 21, we're not good enough to go into the building of a top 10 team and win. That's just what it is. They're better than us right now. But we'll get better. This will be good for us. I told them I'm a little disappointed, but I told them that's not their fault, it's my fault. I didn't sub enough. De'Aaron Fox had foul trouble and I left him in. Isaac (Humphries), the game looked above him, and Bam, rode him out, probably not fair. But I was trying to win the game."

Click on the "filmstrip" above to see a slideshow of over 100 images of the game, taken by WDRB photojournalist Jacob Davis.

