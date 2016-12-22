Saltillo Road closed at SR 60 in Washington County after propane - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Saltillo Road closed at SR 60 in Washington County after propane truck overturns

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck carrying propane flipped over in Washington County, Indiana Thursday morning, causing some traffic delays. 

Saltillo Road is closed at State Highway 60 near the Orange County line.

The truck went off the road around 10 o'clock this morning and rolled into a farmer's field.

No one was hurt.

Officials say they will likely unload the tank so they can safely upright the truck, which could take a while.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.