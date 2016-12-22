Lancaster, Ky. woman accused of choking, biting infant on the neck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lancaster Police Department has arrested a Garrard County woman they say violently choked and bit a small infant.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Monday evening on Pleasant Retreat Drive, in Lancaster. Police say an officer was sent to that location on a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they say they found 26-year-old Miranda Caudill inside a pickup truck with her 9-month-old, and she refused to get out, or allow the child to be examined medically.

Police say she then took her child out of the car safety seat.

At that point, the officer making out the police report say that Caudill was "holding her baby aggressively" -- and she was asked repeatedly to let go of the child, but she refused.

In fact, police say that they "noticed that the child was in danger as she started squeezing the child to unconsciousness." When the officer tried to pry Caudill's hands away from the 9-month-old, Caudill allegedly bit the child "around the vital part of the neck."

At that point, police say the officer noticed the child's eyes rolling back into their eye sockets as the infant gasped for air and began to cry.

Police say they then seized the child and the infant was rushed to the hospital. Officers allegedly saw bruises on the child's right arm, red pressure marks on the child's back and a bite mark on the child's neck and shoulder areas.

Caudill was removed from the pickup truck and arrested by police. She's charged with wanton endangerment, first degree assault, third degree escape, endangering the welfare of a minor and fourth degree assault. She is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.