JCPS instructional assistant accused of pouring soda on special - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS instructional assistant accused of pouring soda on special needs student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS instructional assistant has been suspended after allegations that she poured a can of soda on a special needs JCPS student.

The alleged incident happened at Churchill Park School in August. Rebecca Pevlor has been suspended indefinitely without pay ever since.
Staff members say a non-verbal student drank some of Pevlor's soda. That's when she allegedly poured the soda on the student. 

JCPS has been investigating the incident and has recommended that Pevlor be fired. 

Pevlor claims soda spilled on the student, after she tried to pull the can from the student's hand. 

