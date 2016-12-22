Laughing Derby employee hopes to purchase ailing club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's troubled comedy club may have a new owner.

The current co-owner of the Laughing Derby tells WDRB that employees are meeting with the landlord. One long-time employee has raised enough money to buy the club.

The comedy club is inside Mid-City Mall on Bardstown Road. One long-time employee has raised enough money to buy the club. As long as the current owners of the Laughing Derby approve, the deal is expected to go through.

It was formerly called The Comedy Caravan and first opened in the 1980s.

