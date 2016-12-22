Clarksville Police asking for help to identify burglary suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police say some burglars weren't very good at stealing -- but officers still need help identifying the suspects.

Police say four men -- all around the ages of 18-25 -- broke into the Everything Concealed Carry gun store on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened in late October in the middle of the night.

Police say they tried to steal guns, but failed. They did get away with bullets.

If you recognize the suspects, call Clarksville Police.

