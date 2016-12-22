Former U of L basketball star Luke Hancock visits sick kids at Norton Children's Hospital

Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

A juvenile female is in critical condition after being stabbed Monday night in west Louisville.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few lucky kids at Norton Children's Hospital get a visit from a former U of L basketball star.

It's hard to feel joyful at Christmas for children stuck in the hospital, but former Cardinal basketball star Luke Hancock hopes to help ease the pain a little.

Hancock paid a visit to kids at Norton Thursday morning to hand out toys collected through Kyle's Korner. Hancock posed for pictures, signed autographs, and spent one on one time with patients. He says the annual visits are something everyone should experience.

"This time of year, especially, they're going through kind of a tough time and if you can give them something that brightens their day it's all worth it, it's pretty special," Hancock said.

Kuric, his former teammate, collected 1,600 toys through the Kyle's Korner for Kids annual toy drive. On Thursday it was Hancock with the assist, delivering them to Norton Children's Hospital.

Kuric is playing pro ball in Spain and says he's grateful for everyone in the community who's donated toys and for his friends and teammates who step up to help out.

It's pretty special, its awesome that he (Kuric) started this, and sine he's still playing overseas i'm just trying to help out," Hancock said. "I'm the fill-in."

Hancock feels a special bond with the young patients, after watching his own dad battle terminal cancer.

"Cancer has affected my life in a big way," Hancock said. "My father was taken by cancer after we won the championship so going through that struggle was hard on my family and myself. So I want to ease that journey for anyone I can, so it's something I'm really passionate about and something I'm going to support as long as I can."

Hancock echoes the words of his friend Kuric on why they'll both keep giving back.

"When you get to walk in and see these kids light up, it makes it all worth it, it's fantastic

Kyle's Korner for Kids has collected thousands of items for kids since the toy drive started in 2011. Home of the Innocents and the Wesley House also received toys this year.

