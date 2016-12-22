Louisville law firm goes all-out for holiday office decorating c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville law firm goes all-out for holiday office decorating competition

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of attorneys in Louisville decided to bring holiday cheer to work, when they went all-out for an office decorating competition at their law office, Murphy & Associates, PLC.

One office was decked out in snowflakes, while another became Santa's workshop, and another became a Gingerbread House.

Everyone was encouraged to wear their favorite ugly Christmas sweaters -- and to continue the cheer, the bosses will be choosing their favorites on Thursday. First place gets a $250 gift card.

"It's been a lot of fun, it's been a lot of fun," said attorney Aaron Murphy. "Everybody has enjoyed it and everybody who's come to see it has been blown away."

The folks at Murphy & Associates PLC say the first holiday competition was such a success, it might become a new tradition.

