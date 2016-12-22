LMPD officers surprise Kroger shoppers with free gift cards - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers surprise Kroger shoppers with free gift cards

Posted: Updated:
An LMPD officer surprises a customer with a free card at the Kroger store on 27th and Broadway. An LMPD officer surprises a customer with a free card at the Kroger store on 27th and Broadway.
Krystal Groves wiped away tears as she expressed gratitude after receiving a Kroger gift card from Louisville Metro Police. Krystal Groves wiped away tears as she expressed gratitude after receiving a Kroger gift card from Louisville Metro Police.
This is the first year that Kroger and LMPD have teamed up to hand out gift cards. This is the first year that Kroger and LMPD have teamed up to hand out gift cards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers at a west Louisville Kroger store got an unexpected gift today, bringing some of them to tears. 

Krystal Groves was actually shopping for other people at the Kroger at 27th and Broadway when LMPD officers stopped her in line. They surprised her with a gift card to help cover the cost of her groceries. 

"The look on my face is priceless," said Krystal Groves. "I was shocked that the police are actually good people, people who do good things." 

LMPD partnered with Kroger to hand out more than $2,000 worth of gift cards.

"This is the best part of our job," said LMPD Officer Roger Collins. "We talk about about quality of life and advancing quality of life for the citizens here. Advancing quality of life is not just arresting and taking violent criminals off the street but it's also about being able to advance the quality of life in the community service way."

This is the first time LMPD and Kroger have teamed up for the event, but officers hope after this year's success, it will become an annual project.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.