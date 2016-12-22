Prosecutor announces plan to seek death penalty against man accu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Prosecutor announces plan to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Kentucky couple

Posted: Updated:
Craig Pennington Craig Pennington
Robert Jones and Crystal Warner Robert Jones and Crystal Warner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a missing Kentucky couple could face the death penalty.

On Wednesday, a prosecutor in Washington County, Kentucky, announced her plans to seek the death penalty against 52-year-old Craig Pennington.

Police say that in July, Pennington admitted to killing Robert Jones and Crystal Warner. The two disappeared after they went to settle a rent dispute with Pennington.

Family members say Pennington hasn't paid rent in months.

Police found the couple's car off I-75 in Georgetown. Officials say they have evidence the couple is dead, but their bodies have not been found.

A not guilty plea was entered on Pennington's behalf, and the judge set his bond at $2 million. 

Related:

Springfield man charged with 2 counts of murder in connection with missing Florence couple
Judge sets $2 million bond for man suspected of killing Kentucky couple

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.