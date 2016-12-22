Prosecutor announces plan to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Kentucky couple

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a missing Kentucky couple could face the death penalty.

On Wednesday, a prosecutor in Washington County, Kentucky, announced her plans to seek the death penalty against 52-year-old Craig Pennington.

Police say that in July, Pennington admitted to killing Robert Jones and Crystal Warner. The two disappeared after they went to settle a rent dispute with Pennington.

Family members say Pennington hasn't paid rent in months.

Police found the couple's car off I-75 in Georgetown. Officials say they have evidence the couple is dead, but their bodies have not been found.

A not guilty plea was entered on Pennington's behalf, and the judge set his bond at $2 million.

