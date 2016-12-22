Fire officials working to determine cause of house fire in PRP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire officials working to determine cause of house fire in PRP

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters from the Pleasure Ridge Park department quickly put out a house fire in the 7300 block of Nottaway Circle Thursday morning.

Assistant Chief Luke Goodin says the fire started somewhere in the kitchen area but investigators were still searching for an exact cause.

No one was inside the home when the fire started shortly after 10 this morning, but the family did lose one of three pets inside.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

