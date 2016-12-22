Indianapolis sets record for number of homicides - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indianapolis sets record for number of homicides

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville isn't the only city dealing with a record number of homicides this year.

Indianapolis set a new record for the second straight year with 145 murders.

Officials point to poverty, drug abuse and mental illness as the issues behind the increase in homicides as the city's population grows, but while the city's overall murders are up, the city's high-crime neighborhoods have seen a 10 percent drop in homicides.

Indianapolis' police chief says too many people are using guns to solve simple arguments.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.