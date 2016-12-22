A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will try to accommodate Aetna and Humana’s request for a trial on their embattled merger in the next few months, which gives the companies a shot of closing the $37 billion by their Dec. 31 deadline. U.S. District Judge John Bates said in a court filing Friday that he will try to honor the companies’ request for a decision on the case by the end of the year.

As the Justice Department seeks to block Humana's sale to Aetna, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts looks at what it means for Louisville.

SUNDAY EDITION | If government kills Humana deal, would Louisville be better off?

The federal judge who will determine the fate of the $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana likely will not rule until January, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones Business News. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Bates set a Dec. 5 trial date -- later than Humana and its purchaser Aetna had sought. The companies were trying to preserve the possibility that they could close the deal by their year-end deadline.

The trial that will determine whether Aetna gets to buy Louisville-based Humana began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.

U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether to approve merger between Humana and Aetna

Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the company will decide whether to appeal a judge’s ruling blocking the transaction before Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger.

Humana and Aetna abandoned their $37 billion merger on Tuesday, ending a 19-month effort to combine the companies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Justice is facing off against two insurance giants.

The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.

The government sued to block the deal between the two companies, saying the merger would give one company too much control over the market. The outcome of the federal lawsuit will determine the fate of the mergers and thousands of jobs in Louisville and across the country.

Closing arguments took place Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

A decision is expected next month.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.