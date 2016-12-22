U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether to approve merger b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether to approve merger between Humana and Aetna

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Justice is facing off against two insurance giants.

The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.

The government sued to block the deal between the two companies, saying the merger would give one company too much control over the market. The outcome of the federal lawsuit will determine the fate of the mergers and thousands of jobs in Louisville and across the country.

Closing arguments took place Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

A decision is expected next month.

