POV | Jurich is doing his part in the YUM! deal

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

The Yum! Center is not generating the money it was projected to. Some people have pointed at the U of L athletic department saying U of L isn't paying its fair share. I disagree.

When Tom Jurich negotiated the deal with the arena developers, his job was to get the best deal he could for U of L, while taking on a lot of risk in the middle of a recession. Both sides agreed U of L would pay about $4.6 million dollars a year to the arena. That's up from $1.5 million a year at Freedom Hall.

Even though U of L has a binding, long-term contract, Jurich may offer to pay substantially more every year to help out. Quite generous, considering he is under no obligation to renegotiate anything. If he does this, it's because he wants to be part of the solution, and I imagine, because he wants people to stop asking him to renegotiate his deal every couple years.

I say, take what he offers, move forward with efforts to refinance the existing debt, ask LG&E to reduce their fees by 20%, and push AEG to bring more acts into the arena.

Don't put The Yum! Center's problems on U of L's shoulders. Without them, we don't even have this arena, or the great concerts, or any of the businesses popping up around it.

I'm Bill Lamb…and that's my Point of View.