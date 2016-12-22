Small Indiana town returns cross to Christmas tree amid controve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Small Indiana town returns cross to Christmas tree amid controversy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cross that was removed from a Christmas tree in a small Indiana town after the ACLU filed a lawsuit is back. 

It's just not on top of the tree. 

The Christmas tree in Knightstown, Indiana now has a star on top. The controversial cross is still near the top, and will still be lit at night. 

Officials in Knightstown took the cross down earlier this month because of an ACLU lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed the cross was a religious display that had no business being on town property.

The town took the cross down to avoid a legal battle.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

