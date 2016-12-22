Jeopardy airs final episode with contestant who died of cancer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeopardy airs final episode with contestant who died of cancer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy was a bittersweet moment for the family of one contestant.

Cindy Stowell died from cancer earlier this month. It was before any of her episodes on the game show aired. Stowell won six contests in a row on Jeopardy. 

Her final episode aired on Wednesday.

Stowell won more than $103,000 during her run, some of which will go to cancer research. 

"Cindy wanted to donate her money to the Cancer Research Institute," said Greg Stowell, Cindy Stowell's brother. "And any viewers who wanted to donate any money to the Cancer Research Institute, can do so easily through www.cancerresearch.org.  I think she kind of felt like she wanted to do some good with it."

Stowell taped the episodes in August and September while battling Stage 4 colon cancer. 

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.