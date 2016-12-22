Dolly Parton Foundation giving $1,000 a month to families affect - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dolly Parton Foundation giving $1,000 a month to families affected by Tennessee wildfires

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A country star helped almost 900 families devastated by wildfires in the Gatlinburg area.

The Dolly Parton Foundation has given assistance checks to 884 families across Sevier County in Tennessee. Families whose homes were seriously damaged or destroyed will get $1,000 each month for up to six months.

The foundation says a telethon helped it raised more than $9 million nationally to provide assistance.

