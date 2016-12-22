Indiana mom accused of beating children for opening Christmas gi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana mom accused of beating children for opening Christmas gifts early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother is accused of beating her two children for opening their Christmas gifts early. 

Police say 36-year-old Sascha Collins hit the 7-year-old and 9-year-old boys with a belt buckle. Court documents say Collins then bit one of the kids, and threw the boys against a wall. 

Neighbors say they can't imagine how Collins could do this to her children.

"Whose kids don't want to open Christmas gifts early? Mine did," said Buffy Lutz, a neighbor. 

Lutz added that she is, "wondering what the kids were going through and how they felt, and how scared they were."

"That was the big thing, you know," she said. "They are defenseless. They are little kids." 

Collins faces felony battery charges. 

