People encouraged to share their hopes and dreams on 'Wish Tree' set up at Joe Creason Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "Wish Tree" is set up at Joe Creason Park in Louisville for people to share their future hopes and dreams with the world.

Tag and pencils are provided near the tree directly in front of the Metro Parks and Recreation Administration building across from the zoo. Participants can tie their dreams and hopes to the tree's branches until next Friday.

That's when the tags will be collected and sent to the Imagine Peace Tower in Iceland, an outdoor work of art created by Yoko Ono in honor of her late husband, John Lennon.

It's just about fun, about people having hope," said Marty Storch, assistant director of Metro Parks. "It gives them something to think about. It makes people feel generally pretty good. Sometimes, people get things off of their chests, what they would like, what they wish for."

This is the second year for the "Wish Tree."

