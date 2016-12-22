The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County man says he was tricked into becoming a killer, and now he'll spend the next 35 years behind bars for it.

Charles Edward Williams looked at his victim's family sitting in the front row of the courtroom Thursday and pleaded guilty to killing an innocent man.

“He turned his back, and I shot him in the back of the head,” Williams confessed.

Shane Allen was killed at his home a year ago. His mother says her life has been a wreck ever since Williams made the choice to pull the trigger.

“I have been really physically sick," said Jasmine Lindsey, Allen's mother. "I've had a lot of anger with my other two sons."

Williams says Allen's ex-girlfriend wanted to pay him $10,000 to kill the father of her two children.

“It didn't look like he died to me, so wasn't going to let him suffer, so I shot him in the throat,” Williams said.

Williams claims the only reason he agreed to be the hit man is because the woman convinced him that Allen beat their young sons. She told Williams she needed Allen out of their lives. Then, everything changed.

“I later found out he was not abusing the kids, and after I found that out, I felt really guilty,” Williams said.

It turns out time heals some wounds. On Thursday, the mothers of the killer and the victim have become friends. They’re connected by their belief that justice still hasn't been served.

“How am I feeling now? How would you feel if your child was sent to prison over something that someone else is also involved in and they get to walk free and he has to stay in jail,” asked Pam Williams, Charles Edward's mother.

“There's another person that needs to be charged with him,” Lindsey said.

Court documents show there is an investigation into Allen's ex-girlfriend, but she has not been charged. Both mothers think she never will.

“There's too much evidence pointing to both of them, and there has not been proper justice served,” Lindsey said.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.