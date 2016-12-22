Federal lawsuit alleges complaints were made about bus driver be - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Federal lawsuit alleges complaints were made about bus driver before Chattanooga crashed that killed 6 kids

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims complaints were made about a bus school driver before a crash that killed six children in Chattanooga.

Johnthony Walker, 24, was behind the wheel of the bus that crashed on Nov. 21. A new lawsuit accuses the school leaders of failing to take precautions to prevent the crash and says leaders received complaints about the driver and did nothing.

At least six state civil lawsuits have been filed by other attorneys since the crash.

