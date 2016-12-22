New training program in Louisville to prepare people for constru - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New training program in Louisville to prepare people for construction and manufacturing jobs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday that free training is now available to quickly prepare Louisville residents for jobs in construction, manufacturing and other fields.

New classes are starting up that will train people for positions at companies like Ford and GE or for building trades like plumbing, pipe-fitting and carpentry.

The classes are being offered in west Louisville with hopes it will help end the poverty that leads to violent crime.

"If a man has to be to work at 7 o'clock in the morning, he's not going to be riding around at midnight with a pistol in his pocket," said Jerald Muhammad with Brothers Helping Brothers. "So, what we want to do is provide hope, provide employment, and I think this is an excellent opportunity."

The city is also taking new applicants for the "Reimage" program, aimed at helping youth break the cycle of violence by helping them stay in school or get a job.

Below are details on all the orientations and classes:

•          Orientation: Thurs., Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

•          Orientation: Thurs., Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Louisville Urban League

•          Jan. 23 – evening class begins at Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

•          Feb. 6 – daytime class begins at Nia Center

M-TEC manufacturing classes in 2017:

•          3 – 13 at the NIA Center, 2900 W. Broadway

•          13 – 24 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center, 160 Rochester Drive,

•          March 6 – 17 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

CPT manufacturing classes in 2017: 

•          9 – Feb. 3 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

•          March 6 – 31 at the NIA Center

•          May 1 – 26 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.