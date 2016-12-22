New training program in Louisville to prepare people for construction and manufacturing jobs

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

Louisville-area kids may have been exposed to rabies

Louisville-area kids may have been exposed to rabies

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50.

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday that free training is now available to quickly prepare Louisville residents for jobs in construction, manufacturing and other fields.

New classes are starting up that will train people for positions at companies like Ford and GE or for building trades like plumbing, pipe-fitting and carpentry.

The classes are being offered in west Louisville with hopes it will help end the poverty that leads to violent crime.

"If a man has to be to work at 7 o'clock in the morning, he's not going to be riding around at midnight with a pistol in his pocket," said Jerald Muhammad with Brothers Helping Brothers. "So, what we want to do is provide hope, provide employment, and I think this is an excellent opportunity."

The city is also taking new applicants for the "Reimage" program, aimed at helping youth break the cycle of violence by helping them stay in school or get a job.

Below are details on all the orientations and classes:

• Orientation: Thurs., Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

• Orientation: Thurs., Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Louisville Urban League

• Jan. 23 – evening class begins at Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

• Feb. 6 – daytime class begins at Nia Center

M-TEC manufacturing classes in 2017:

• 3 – 13 at the NIA Center, 2900 W. Broadway

• 13 – 24 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center, 160 Rochester Drive,

• March 6 – 17 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

CPT manufacturing classes in 2017:

• 9 – Feb. 3 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

• March 6 – 31 at the NIA Center

• May 1 – 26 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.