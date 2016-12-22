Bristol Catering offers holiday dish ideas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Still looking for last minute Christmas dish and drink ideas to impress all your guests? Bristol Catering has a few ideas.
Bourbon Mixed Drink
Combine:
3 Tablespoons maple syrup
6 ounces tea
1.5 ounces bourbon
garnishes
Hot Brown Dip
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
2 cups roasted turkey(or chicken)
1/2 large onion diced
2 Roma tomato diced
1 cup bacon bits
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup cream cheese
2.5 cups Gruyere cheese or smoked Gouda (or preferred cheese)
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon clove
Salt and pepper to taste.
Add butter to skillet and turn heat to medium. Sauté onions until translucent. Add cream, bring to simmer and stir in cream cheese. Once melted, add 1.5 cups of cheese. Once melted, add all remaining ingredients. Bring to simmer, transfer to baking dish/small casserole dish and top with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 for five to ten minutes until brown. Serve with baguette or crackers.
Bourbon Pecan Bundt
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup sour cream
2 cups flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 cup pecans
2 ounces Kentucky bourbon
Blend ingredients. Bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes
